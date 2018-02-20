Blueprint Gaming launches Romeo & Juliet

PRESS RELEASES

Star-crossed lovers feature at the heart of Shakespeare themed slot

Tuesday 20th February 2018: Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming has unveiled its latest video slot release Romeo & Juliet, inspired by the classic William Shakespeare tale.

Players will be falling head over heels for the modifiers and bonus features packed into this 5×3 slot, which follows the fortunes of the star-crossed lovers.

One of five romance filled modifiers can be triggered on any spin throughout this love affair, including Romeo Wilds and a Lovers Super Spin, offering users the chance to win big prizes.

Activate one of the three bonuses, Romeo’s Mystery Win, Juliet’s Wheel of Fortune or Star-Crossed Lovers Free Spins, by collecting three poison bottles anywhere in view.

Developed in HTML5, Romeo & Juliet is available across desktop and mobile devices and is accompanied by a romantic soundtrack that is sure to set pulses racing.

The latest release is available with Blueprint’s operator-specific Jackpot King progressive, which can be triggered on any spin and stake.

Jo Purvis, Director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Love is well and truly in the air as we adapt this Shakespeare classic into an eye-catching video slot packed with fun features.

“We’re sure Romeo & Juliet will become an instant hit with players and look forward to rolling out this release with our operator partners.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Lewis Phillips

+44 (0) 20 3542 4893

adam@squareintheair.com

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Comments