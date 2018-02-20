Casino Barcelona Online signs a software license agreement for Microgaming content through Prima Networks

BUSINESS

Barcelona, ​​February 20, 2018. Casino Barcelona Online, the online division of Casino Barcelona has signed a software license agreement with Prima Networks, powered by Microgaming, to diversify the premium casino games currently offered by CasinoBarcelona.es. Microgaming content is available to Casino Barcelona Online via the software company’s award-winning Quickfire platform.

Xavier Ballester, Director of the Casino Barcelona Online, ​​comments: “This agreement, with one of the major industry providers, is very important for us, because we can increase the number of games we offer to our players, with great titles such as, Immortal Romance, Dragonz, Game of Thrones® and others. At the moment the Quickfire platform will supply us with more than 100 slots in desktop version and the same amount in mobile version. This agreement is part of our strategy. Casino Barcelona (and online casino too) always strives to offer its players the most complete selection of games and content with the highest levels of quality”.

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire at Microgaming, adds: “Casinos Grup Peralada is a flagship casino operator in the Spanish market and it is fantastic to be working with them through their online division, Casino Barcelona Online. This launch reflects Quickfire’s continued expansion in Spain, with a growing list of well-known operators adding Microgaming content to create a more competitive offering and an enhanced gaming experience for their players.

“Through the Quickfire platform, Casino Barcelona Online have access to a large portfolio of top-performing slots, as well as new games each month.”

Microgaming’s games (via Quickfire) will be offered on the completely renovated and multi-channel CasinoBarcelona.es website (available on PC, tablet and mobile), where players will find one of the most complete games portfolios in the Spanish market. In addition to Microgaming slots, players can enjoy live roulette from the casino, as well as new table games: roulette and blackjack, and new poker software.

For further information please contact:

prensa@grupperalada.com

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

About CasinoBarcelona.es CasinoBarcelona.es is the online platform of Casino de Barcelona, ​​one of the most prestigious casinos in Europe and leader in the Spanish market. The casino offers the most innovative gaming systems to offer a unique gaming environment.

CasinoBarcelona.es has the Internet Game License of the Spanish Government and the software license with the highest worldwide demand for online games. It belongs to Grup Peralada, the sector leader in Spain for more than 35 years that also has casino operations in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

About Quickfire, powered by Microgaming ( quickfire.co.uk )

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer from Microgaming and select development partners.

About Prima Networks, powered by Microgaming

Prima Networks is a company incorporated in Malta with the purpose of licensing software and providing services to operators in regulated markets. Prima Networks has the rights to license Microgaming branded software to third parties in regulated markets in Europe, which include Italy, Denmark, Belgium and Spain. In addition Prima Networks has the rights to use the Microgaming trade marks, such as “Powered by Microgaming” and the Microgaming logo in their software.

