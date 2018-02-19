Tom Horn titles to go live with Aspire Global

PRESS RELEASES

Host of games made available through igaming solutions provider

Malta, 19th February 2018 – Tom Horn Gaming’s portfolio of video slot titles will soon go live with Aspire Global – further enhancing its footprint within the gaming industry.

Popular games such as Monster Madness, Don Juan’s Peppers and Blackbeard’s Quest have been made available to the igaming solutions provider.

Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming, said: “We challenged ourselves to hit the ground running in 2018 and the integration of our games with Aspire Global shows we have done exactly that.

“Aspire Global’s strength among operators will help us continue our growth in the industry and we are delighted to be working with them as we both strive towards a common goal.”

Dima Reiderman, COO at Aspire Global, added: “We’re always looking to stay one step ahead by adding the highest quality slots to our portfolio and this addition of Tom Horn will help us achieve our ambitions.

Aspire Global is a complete igaming platform, offering a comprehensive solution for operators and is fully regulated under licences issued in the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Italy & Malta (MGA) Tom Horn Gaming is a leading casino software supplier with an extensive portfolio of titles. It recently gained a UK licence and has signed a number of deals with leading operators in recent months.

About Tom Horn Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming is an omni-channel software supplier with a rich portfolio of casino games. This includes an extensive collection of cross-platform video slots, available on mobile, desktop and terminal. Their content boasts a multitude of features and promotional tools, as well as a wide variety of themes. It also offers eye-catching graphics and engaging maths models, which have been carefully developed to suit players in international markets. The company’s considerable experience in both the online and land-based environment, allows them to deliver highly-engaging and commercially successful content that players want to play. For more information visit: www.tomhorngaming.com

Comments