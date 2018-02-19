Quasar Gaming’s quest picks up pace with ORYX content partnership

PRESS RELEASES

February 19th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has agreed terms with Quasar Gaming to integrate its portfolio of aggregated casino and slot content for both Quasar Casino and OVO Casino brands.

Quasar Gaming is a leading European operator of casino games. With this deal, they will gain access to ORYX’s exclusive content from Gamomat and Kalamba Games.

As another element of the agreement, Quasar players will be able to immerse themselves within top-class titles from Amatic, Evolution, Microgaming, Reel Time Gaming and Game Art.

ORYX’s aggregator platform also allows for the configuration of Free Rounds, Tournaments and 3rd party Jackpots and comes with an advanced back-office to securely handle administration requirements.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “It’s been a fast start to the year and our content partnership with Quasar Gaming builds on that momentum. Our content is packed full of innovative and engaging games and we’re in an ideal position to help Quasar enhance customer engagement, increase retention, and generate stronger revenues.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider for gaming industry offering Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery solutions with wide portfolio of proprietary and 3rd party Casino, Slot, Live dealer content, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings, all seamlessly integrated with their iGaming Platform and selected operational and marketing services.

