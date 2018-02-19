Playtech BGT Sports’ MatchAcca to be live for World Cup

PRESS RELEASES

19th February 2018, London – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has unveiled its new MatchAcca tool, which will be available for customers to use on its self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) in time for the climax of the football season and World Cup.

In a first for betting shops, MatchAcca puts the customer in control to create their own bet by combining several selections within the same match, such as Team to Score First, To Win First Half and Over 3.5 Goals, without the need to wait for traders to approve it.

PBS will look to build on the recent popularity of its bet-request functionality, with various versions being rolled out across major operators online in recent months as they seek the high-margin potential and customer interaction that the product entails.

The interface permits punters to pick various selections from the standard match screen, and then to choose to activate the MatchAcca option which combines the various prices into a single selection.

AlgoSport, via an exclusive agreement, has provided the detailed algorithms enabling related contingencies to be combined almost immediately for each activation.

The supplier maintains close relations with Playtech, ensuring PBS has more in-depth access to development procedures and is available to feedback faster on model improvements.

MatchAcca is set to continue PBS’ digitisation of the retail space, with operators benefitting from a high-margin, automated product that can’t be delivered over the counter.

John Pettit, Managing Director for UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “MatchAcca is revolutionary for the retail space. We’ve delivered a product which once again brings the best of online betting into the shop, and we’re sure it will appeal to new and existing retail bettors alike.

“Our SSBTs are the perfect platform for a bet request tool, with large screens and extensive football content allowing customers to easily choose selections and activate MatchAcca.

“Operators will experience the higher margins associated with multiples betting, while also driving customer engagement as the industry rides a wave on the back of this style of product.”

Playtech BGT Sports, Retail Supplier of the Year at the first Global Gaming Awards – London, demonstrated the product for the first time at ICE 2018, receiving very positive feedback in the process.

