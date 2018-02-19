Magnet Gaming reveals new Railroad Express slot

PRESS RELEASES

It’s full steam ahead for players as they search for riches

Denmark, February 2018– Magnet Gaming is helping players choo-choose big wins with its new gold fever-themed title Railroad Express.

The innovative slots provider’s latest release sees players help lazy station master Moe Dollar as he lays tracks across the prairie in the pursuit for wealth at Golden Mountain.

Designed to work seamlessly on desktop and mobile devices, Railroad Express features four exciting bonus games; Gold Mountain, Railroad Builder, Coal Wagon and Game Chance.

Thomas Nielsen, head of gaming licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “We are over the moon with the result of Railroad Express after months of dedication from our development team.

“At Magnet, we always look to offer our players the most exciting and thrilling slots to play to keep them engaged and we have certainly done that with the first-class Railroad Express.”

Magnet’s slots portfolio offers something for everyone and includes titles such as Le Chef, Baking Day, Treasure Coast, Gold Rush Valley Of Riches, Inspector and Auction Day.

