BETDAQ to sponsor major Kempton Park fixture

BETDAQ Chase Day marks betting exchange’s return to UK racing sponsorship

February 19, 2018 – BETDAQ has agreed its first UK racing sponsorship since May 2016 after partnering with Kempton Park for BETDAQ Chase Day on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

The six-race, headline sponsorship includes the Grade 2 BETDAQ Adonis Juvenile Hurdle and Grade 3 BETDAQ Handicap Chase, a historic race which serves as a trial for the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National.

The deal marks the latest stage in BETDAQ’s #ChangingForTheBettor campaign after the firm reduced its commission to a flat-rate 2% for all sports and markets on the platform, which matched in excess of £4bn-worth of bets in 2017.

To celebrate, during the ITV4 televised races on BETDAQ Chase Day, horse number two will wear a gold saddle cloth and earn its groom a bonus £2,000 prize if it goes on to win.

Shane McLaughlin, Director of Exchange, Ladbrokes Coral Group, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor BETDAQ Chase Day at Kempton Park and to be building our sponsorship portfolio with a return to UK racing.

“We have seen a tremendous response to our change to 2% commission across all sports in recent weeks. This partnership gives us another high-profile platform to spread our message and help benefit the betting community – as well as stable staff – with our gold saddle cloth initiative.”

Tony Langenegger, London region Partnerships Manager for Jockey Club Racecourses, said:

“We are delighted to welcome BETDAQ as sponsors at Kempton Park for Chase Day on 24th February.

“We have had a good relationship with BETDAQ over the years and are delighted to see them sponsoring a jump fixture again at Kempton Park. The bonus is a wonderful idea and extremely generous – we look forward to a great day’s racing.”

In addition to BETDAQ Chase Day, the Ladbrokes Coral Group-owned exchange is title sponsor of the Punchestown Champion Hurdle, principal partner of Charlton Athletic Football Club, and includes the Racing Blogger and Tony Cascarino among its ambassadors.

About BETDAQ

BETDAQ is a betting exchange, founded in 2000, acquired by Ladbrokes in 2013, and then later by the Ladbrokes Coral Group.

BETDAQ is an entirely digital business licenced out of Gibraltar and operating from our services office in Dublin, Ireland.

BETDAQ has an active and loyal trading community who trade sporting events using free specialist tools such as Bet Angel and Gruss Software.

BETDAQ also has the largest market share of on course bookmakers across the UK and Ireland who connect to the exchange for pricing information and hedging purposes.

