BetConstruct announces a new promotion!

PRESS RELEASES

As the FIFA World Cup is approaching, BetConstruct is starting a new promotion offering its full package of products and services with a setup fee of 19,900 Euros for the Classic and SpringBuilder versions. Part of the setup fee will be 5000 FastTokens that operators can use to reward their players through bonuses.

After the successful showcase of its advanced products and solutions at ICE Totally Gaming 2018, the technology provider decided to have a specia l offer for a number of its solutions. The promotion is valid till the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

BetConstruct gives customers access to SpringBME that provides complete control over their businesses – from creating new websites to ordering QA services, toggling payment wallets and products on/off-s with all the business tools to get started instantly.

The package includes:

* Sportsbook – providing more than 30k live and 55k pre-match coverage for more than 120 sports types. It supports cash-out, partial cash-out, auto cash-out functionalities, as well as access to BetCloud to start accepting bets higher than the limits.

*Casino including 4000+ games from over 40 providers worldwide

*Live Casino including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Bet on Poker, Russian Poker, Zodiac Fortune in the English, Russian, Persian, Turkish languages

*Poker Windows, Mac, HTML5, iOS and Android native apps

*Virtual Sports with Tennis, Soccer, Penalty Kicks, Horse Racing and Greyhounds Racing, Car Racing and Bicycle Racing

*Skill games including Belote, Backgammon, Open Face Chinese Poker, Russian Roulette and Chingachoong

*Fantasy Sports for local and global networks

Services covered:

• 24/7 B2B and B2C multilingual support

• 24/7 Help Desk

• 24/7 trading and risk management with professional traders and managers

Tools for your operation:

• CRM

• CMS

• Affiliate System

• Bonus Engine

• Tournament Creation

Channels:

• Web with different layouts and possibilities to create your own front-end

• Retail solution including Terminals, Cashier Client System, Pocket Betshop and Live Monitor;

• Native iOS and Android apps for Spring Backoffice, Casino, Sportsbook, Poker, BookieApp and Social Platform.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments