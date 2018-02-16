Who will take the crown? Bolt and Hart take to the felt in PokerStars #GameOn final

PRESS RELEASES

Following their 100-metre beach race, this week sees Usain Bolt and Kevin Hart put their poker skills to the test in the much-anticipated heads-up #GameOn conclusion.

In the first instalment of the four-part heads-up poker final, the pair take a look around the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure before sitting down at the table to put the skills they have learnt into practice.

With fun challenges and rebuy options, tune in to find out who will take the lead.

