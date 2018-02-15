Videoslots confirm two key appointments

PRESS RELEASES

William Ahlberg named Head of Games, Gemma Hodge joins as Head of HR

15th February, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has announced that William Ahlberg is to be its new Head of Games, while Gemma Hodge has joined as Head of HR.

Ahlberg has been promoted to the role of Head of Games having risen through Videoslots’ wider gaming department over the past 18 months.

He will play a pivotal role in community management, building on existing supplier relationships, as well as incorporating fresh content into its market-leading games portfolio.

Hodge joins after five years with the Cherry Group, where she most recently held the role of Head of HR at ComeOn!

With the Videoslots team rapidly expanding in the past 12 months, she will play a key part in integrating current and prospective employees who share the operator’s unique culture, while also enhancing Videoslots’ reputation as the employer of choice within Malta and the wider gaming industry.

Alexander Stevendahl, CEO at Videoslots, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured two outstanding candidates for these key roles. With William’s knowledge of the wider gaming industry and Gemma’s previous experience leading the HR department at another major operator, we’re sure they’ll both add considerably to our growing team.”

William Ahlberg, Head of Games at Videoslots, said: “In my time at Videoslots, I’ve seen a dynamic team that’s sole focus is on delivering the best gaming experience to the customer. I’m looking forward to utilising my expertise to confirm our position as the leading online casino.”

Gemma Hodges, Head of HR at Videoslots, said: “Videoslots continue to be one of the most progressive operators around in terms of diversity, culture and work-life balance, and I’m pleased to join and be a part of this exciting company.”

Videoslots has continued its prioritisation of promoting from within across other roles of late, with Clayton Marquette named IT Manager, Lorraine Sammut promoted to Employer Brand & Events Manager and Ricardo Ruiz now Head of Development.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,200 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

