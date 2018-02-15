Raketech wins best financial website at iGB Affiliate Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Raketech’s leading Swedish financial services websiteLånapengar.com has been crowned Best Financial Website at the iGB Affiliate Awards.

Lånapengar is one of Raketech’s leading financial services products, a mobile-friendly platform that focuses on delivering a reliable comparison of the latest lending options in Sweden, reinforced with expert financial content and excellent user experience.

The iGB Affiliate Awards recognises companies who embrace hard work and determination to make a positive impact on the industry. The ceremony attracts hundreds of professionals from the world’s leading affiliate and gaming companies, to celebrate success over the past 12 months.

Raketech has diversified its business over the past year, entering new areas such as financial services comparison, sports media platforms, sports TV listing apps and social media communities.

Michael Holmberg, Raketech CEO said, “Winning best financial website is a strong achievement, that we are very proud of and gives us even more energy to continue to push the boundaries in 2018.”

Charlotta Shelbourg, Raketech Product Manager said, “The team has worked really hard, and this recognition shows that our focus on delivering high-quality content and user experience is the right strategy.

Raketech has experienced an eventful twelve months, launching a new brand identity, entering new business areas, making multiple successful acquisitions, growing to over 100 employees and being nominated for six separate industry awards along the way.

Holmberg added, “We want to continue growing in new areas, developing new products, testing new verticals and strengthening our core business with new innovations. Everyone has worked tirelessly over the past year, and it’s great to be recognised for our hard work by collecting an award.”

For further information, please contact press@raketech.com.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a distinguished online affiliate and content marketing company based in Malta. Raketech launched in 2010 with a purpose to guide users to the best possible services and deliver excellent results for our partners, with a vision to always be the first choice.

The long list of websites operated by the award-winning affiliate includes leading gaming websites in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, UK, and Spain. Successful brands include flagship casino website Casinoguide.se, specialist sports betting portals BetXpert.com and Betting.se, plus leading sports TV listing platform TVmatchen.nu.

