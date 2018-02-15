All India Gaming Federation welcomes Betradar to network and explore opportunities in India

PRESS RELEASES

At this year’s ICE Total Gaming, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Betradar formalised their relationship, committing to understand, explore opportunities and network across India around sports betting and gaming.

THE AIGF, which is focused on assembling a group of responsible and credible stakeholders to help the country navigate towards an open and transparent betting and gaming sector, will work closely with Betradar to drive improved awareness and understanding, exploring various platforms, channels and initiatives.

Speaking about the new commtiment, AIGF CEO Roland Landers underlined: “The sports betting world is a patchwork of unique frameworks, set ups, priorities and conditions. Our objectives require us to pool information and perspectives from all of these, especially those from the developed markets, in order to help us set out the strongest and safest proprosition for the Indian market. Betradar works with 600 sports betting operators around the world, as well as various national regulators and law enforcement agencies. They are uniquely placed to give us a broad, deep and clear view on global sports betting and help us achieve our objectives”.

Lorenzo Caci, Betradar Director Business Development and Strategic Partnerships added: “We are honoured to work with the All India Gaming Federation. They are an organisation that underscores India’s desire to explore the opportunities, but do so patiently, strategically and effectively. India has the potential to be a truly exciting market, with so many hugely pasionate sports fans. Their faith in our experience, our perspective and our commitment to helping India do it right is much appreciated and we look forward to working together over the coming months and years”.

ABOUT THE ALL INDIA GAMING FEDERATION

The All India Gaming Federation is a not-for-profit organisation, the apex body that focuses on policy advocacy, research and forum for discussion amongst various stake holders associated with the gaming industry.

The AIGF is committed to dealing with issues pertaining to the Gaming industry and its stakeholders, through knowledge papers, conferences, events, discussions, press briefings etc.

Since its inception in 2016, AIGF has been in the forefront, working with relevant policy makers to demonstrate the benefits of having a legalized and regulated market place here.

More information can be found on www.aigf.in

ABOUT BETRADAR

Betradar is part of Sportradar, which is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. The company provides cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

• Under the Betradar brand name, we are the leading provider of live data services to the betting industry, offering products to suit every business: from data collection through to fully managed trading services.

• With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

• We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customisable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

• Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world’s leading supplier.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

For further press enquiries:

Alex Inglot

Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Sportradar AG

P: +44 203 695 22 14

E-mail: a.inglot@sportradar.com

