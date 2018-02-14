Osage Casinos selects JCM Global bill validators, printers, FUZION Technology

PRESS RELEASES

Seven Casinos to Convert to JCM’s iVIZION®, GEN5™, ICB® 3.0, FUZION

LAS VEGAS (February 14, 2018) – Osage Casinos has selected to convert all seven of its casino floors to JCM Global transaction solutions. JCM will install its award-winning iVIZION® bill validator, GEN5™ thermal printer, ICB® 3.0 Intelligent Cash Box system, and Osage Casinos will be the first in the U.S. to have JCM’s FUZION technology.

The upgrade to JCM products will help Osage Casinos increase security and anti-money laundering compliance, and to streamline slot floor processes – including the ability to download entire floor’s firmware instantly – by using JCM’s advanced technologies.

Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse said the decision to upgrade to JCM solutions was technologically driven. “Anti-money laundering compliance and streamlining through technological sophistication are two important initiatives of ours. When JCM presented their package of transactions solutions, we began to realize the many advantages JCM’s products would bring to our operation.”

“Casinos worldwide trust our solutions to provide the perfect combination of security, accountability, and customer connectivity. We are thrilled that Osage Casinos have chosen increase their security and technological capabilities with our bill validator, printer, and drop management solutions, and the forward-thinking FUZION,” said JCM Global Senior VP of Sales and Operations David Kubajak.

JCM’s iVIZION is field-proven worldwide with more than 250,000 units shipped to date. Its CIS technology scans the entire note or ticket, reading more than 9.5 million data points on every note, more than twice that of the nearest competitor.

The GEN5 has a faster CPU and faster print speed, flexibility to print TITO and promotional tickets, and various wager tickets and templated promo coupons.

The ICB 3.0 drop management system is field-proven to save operators 100s of 1000s of dollars annually and provides real-time health monitoring data and predictive drop and maintenance scheduling to dramatically increase operational efficiency.

When combined with iVIZION and GEN5, JCM’s new FUZION unleashes the possibility for each slot machine could become a multi-line profit center with the current potential to vend and redeem lottery tickets, vend and redeem race & sports betting, facilitate Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) wagering, conduct cross-enterprise promotional couponing for carded and uncarded players, and streamline tax forms processes.

About JCM Global

JCM Global is the world’s leading transaction technologies supplier for the banking, retail, kiosk and gaming industries. With unsurpassed service and support, JCM Global is trusted by operators, manufacturers and integrators on six continents. Its extensive line of award-winning products set global standards with groundbreaking peripheral transaction components. For more information, visit www.jcmglobal.com.

