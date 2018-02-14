New BestCasinos site is a game-changer for affiliate market

PRESS RELEASES

14 February 2018 – Malta – (Press Release): BestCasinos.com has announced the launch of its new affiliate site which brings a new level of independent assistance to consumers searching for their perfect gaming platform.

The BestCasinos site covers all aspects of online casino gaming and impartially helps visitors to choose an operator that suits them based on differentials such as location, needs and expectations.

The fully-responsive website is optimised for both mobile and desktop browsers, and gamers will welcome the simplicity of its clean, classy layout.

BestCasinos is a guide that objectively reviews and ranks sites in each of the gambling verticals and clearly points visitors to the latest promotions and best bonuses.

Johan Larsson of BestCasinos commented, “BestCasinos was developed with the sole purpose of providing casino gamers with a plethora of useful tools specially designed to help them choose online casinos that best suit their needs. Having performed a detailed analysis of the affiliate market, our team at BestCasinos has initially identified and subsequently incorporated a selection of key features that set BestCasinos.com apart from the competition.”

BestCasinos.com boasts a committed team of professionals who are motivated to share their knowledge and experience by providing expert reviews on the latest and most popular slot and casino games.

Quick facts and clear analysis mean that visitors can instantly determine whether they are interested in a particular site.

BestCasinos’ determination to forge a reputation for trustworthiness and integrity means gamers can be assured that it will only link to online casinos that are 100% safe and secure.

BestCasinos offers daily promotions and bonuses, while visitors can gain a complete understanding of gaming thanks to news and playing tips.

“We at BestCasinos hope that casino enthusiasts from around the world will recognise our efforts and that the site will quickly become their go-to guide for key information about each and every aspect of online casinos. During the coming year, BestCasinos will be looking to gain a firm footing in the affiliate market and to position itself as an authority players can rely on to guide them through a rapidly developing online industry,” continued Larsson.

About BestCasinos.com

BestCasinos.com was officially launched in 2018 with the goal of becoming the ultimate online casino guide where gamers can find everything they need to know before plunging into the overwhelming online casino universe.

For more information please contact:

Johan Larsson: press@bestcasinos.com

www.bestcasinos.com

Comments