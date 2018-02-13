Win Systems impress with improved product range at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 13 February, 2018 – Win Systems, a leading technology suppliers for the gaming and entertainment industry, has seen a triumphant ICE Totally Gaming 2018 secure various new business opportunities.

An impressive number delegates visited the supplier’s stand across the three days, with feedback to its wide-ranging casino product range exceeding expectations and various business leads both developed and confirmed.

Stand S6-150 saw show debuts for Gold Club’s Chinese roulette and 6-position Ventura roulette, various new slot titles, an AWP specifically designed for the Spanish market, GameStarArcadia, and the latest complement to its WIGOS casino management system, the Winstats app.

Remarks on Win Systems’ expansive offering revolved around how the Gold Club roulette range and GameStar gaming machines can seamlessly fit into the requirements of any casino type and location. Visitors were also very interested in understanding the delivery of real-time data from the WIGOS casino management system to casino managers via the mobile Winstats tool.

The second day culminated with a team of professionally trained flair bartenders delivering delicious cocktails as a backdrop to a Brazilian party with accompanying dancers and a drum trio. Many attendees commented on how impactful the performance and enjoyable the event was.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “Our new products have received feedback beyond expectations, particularly our innovative Gold Club Chinese roulette and compact 6 position roulette, AWP for the Spanish market Arcadia, and mobile app Winstats.

“On the back of this, new business opportunities have presented themselves to us, while we’ve also gone a long way to confirming deals already in motion, and we hope to announce some of these soon.

“We’re proud to have generated various business leads in both our gaming and systems divisions from the show, with many operators seeing the global appeal of our range. These leads, and our wider demonstration at the show, confirmed that we are on the right track to success.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone in the amazing Win Systems family for their outstanding work, not only the ones attending the trade show, but also the numerous professionals behind the scenes (whose number continues to grow) working hard day after day.”

Win Systems will continue to exhibit its wide-ranging casino solutions at various trade shows around the world later this year.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

