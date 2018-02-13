Videoslots well set for further success after two award wins

PRESS RELEASES

Operator named One to Watch at GIAs and Slots Operator at IGAs

13th February, 2018 – Leading online casino operator Videoslots.com has been recognised at two leading awards ceremonies for the gaming sector in the past week.

Videoslots was named Slots Operator at the 11th International Gaming Awards at a lavish ceremony at Grosvenor House, London, on the eve of ICE 2018, where it was recognised for its commitment to a social, interactive experience and vast number of slots available.

The operator has now won the same award for three consecutive years and has plans to improve its content and introduce various new features to ensure it makes it four in a row.

This was followed up at the Gaming Intelligence Awards where it was named One to Watch on the back of its customer-focus and new product innovation, with its Battle of Slots product continuing to lead the industry and the recent purchase of now-defunct PKR’s poker technology.

Gaming Intelligence commented on how Videoslots has gone from a “minor industry player to a company that made significant gains in 2017” having found “faults in established industry wisdom and pursued an alternative path”.

CEO at Videoslots.com, Alexander Stevendahl, who was on hand to collect both awards in London, said: “When we formed we knew the online casino industry could offer a far more engaging product to customers, and we’ve done all we can to introduce new features, the best slots and the most passionate people behind the scenes to do so.

“Being recognised by our industry peers is a fantastic honour and we’ll proudly show off these awards in our office, but with the customer remaining our sole focus, we won’t stop there and will continue improving our service however we can.”

Having also been awarded with four Meister Awards, the start of 2018 has been particularly successful for Videoslots, and with it launching a new poker product later this year, success looks set to continue.

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,100 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races and Battle of Slots. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

