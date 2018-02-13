Quickspin lights up the heavens with Northern Sky

PRESS RELEASES

Stockholm, 13th February 2018 – Swedish slots specialist Quickspin, a Playtech Group company, has launched its most visually stunning slot to date with its latest release, Northern Sky.

Set against the backdrop of a snowy Scandinavian landscape, the vibrant and colourful northern lights brighten up the sky with an avalanche of wins up for grabs.

The game features animal-shaped symbols made of crystals, which glisten in the night sky when triggered.

The picturesque 5×3 slot with nine paylines features re-spins on all wins, plus a free spins bonus using only the high paying animal symbols.

Northern Sky has been developed in HTML5 to ensure the best possible graphics and is accompanied by an immersive soundtrack.

It is also the latest title to feature Quickspin’s new promotional tool Achievements Races, designed to offer an improved gaming experience and maximise retention opportunities for operators.

The races will allow rewards to be achieved much quicker, in some cases four times as fast, giving players meaningful prizes and an even more valuable experience.

Quickspin CEO, Daniel Lindberg, said: “Northern Sky is one of our most spectacular slot releases yet, the graphics are just incredible.

“We’re certain players will appreciate the beautiful scenery, while the bonus rounds and free spins are sure to be an attractive proposition for them.”

The new HTML5 slot follows hot on the heels of recent releases Pied Piper, Mighty Arthur, and Mayana, joining a growing stable of proven revenue generators.

Founded in 2011, Quickspin rapidly established itself as a leading development studio for real money and social casino gaming and was acquired by Playtech in March 2016.

Now licensed in multiple jurisdictions, its award-winning content has helped the company sign agreements with a long list of leading operators.

For more information about this press release please contact Square in the Air on 00 44 203 586827 or enquiries@squareintheair.com For more information about Quickspin please contact Daniel Lindberg on daniel.lindberg@quickspin.com or 0046 709 676768

About Quickspin

Quickspin is a Swedish game studio developing innovative video slots for real money online gambling and free to play social markets. The aim of our 60-strong team of gaming industry veterans is to cause a market-changing shift in quality and innovation by creating the kind of games that we as players would love to play. Quickspin games are integrated with our customers’ casino through our own platform which includes ground breaking promotional tools to help attract and retain players

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier with more than 140 licensees globally, including many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

For further information, contact:

Playtech plc + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer

c/o Buchanan Communications

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)1624 645954

Buchanan Communications

David Rydell

Comments