Lotto Warehouse reveal Platin Gaming partnership

The B2B lottery betting provider has announced deals with Giant Gaming Group, Kootac and now Platin Gaming in less than a month.

It would seem there’s no stopping Lotto Warehouse lately. The fast-growing Lottery Betting provider has been extremely active, announcing deals with big players from the industry such as Kootac and Giant Gaming Group, before capping off a frenetic few weeks by unveiling that Platin Gaming have also signed on for their industry leading solution.

The Platin Gaming deal is another major coup for Lotto Warehouse, with CEO Thomas Biro hinting there will be further announcements in the near future.

Mr Biro said: “Platin Gaming are a long established global brand with an outstanding reputation as a first-class provider of turn-key solutions for the gaming industry.

“We’re very pleased that really soon we will be boosting their offering with our world-class selection of lottery betting products.

“The popularity of lottery betting continues to soar and we are perfectly placed to provide operators with an unbeatable solution that can be tailored to suit specific requirements and any platform.

“We look forward to making more announcements in the future.”

Platin Gaming were originally established in 1995 and have since developed into a powerful worldwide operation, offering a range of B2B and white label services across sportsbook, casino, slots and virtual racing. The company also offer land-based solutions, and power renowned sports betting operation Tipbet.

The new deal will see Lotto Warehouse become Platin Gaming’s exclusive provider of lottery betting products.

Soner Gurelli, Platin Gaming COO, said: “As a pioneering brand it’s important for us to stay ahead of the field. Our success has been built upon forward thinking and high-quality solutions, which is exactly what Lotto Warehouse bring to the table.

“We are very confident the Lotto Warehouse deal will have a very positive impact for our business.”

Lotto Warehouse are a leading B2B Lottery Betting provider for the iGaming industry and are the only provider to have both UK GC and MGA Class 4 licenses. The company offers operators the chance to add a catalogue of the world’s biggest lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by a jackpot coverage model.

