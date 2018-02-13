Login Casino will hold an online conference on risk management in the cryptocurrency market

PRESS RELEASES

Login Casino invites everyone to take part in the bitcoin-marathon – a series of thematic conferences, devoted to cryptocurrency. The marathon period is February-April 2018. Speakers of the conference are going to highlight the most relevant issues, connected with cryptoindustry.

Among the event presenters there will be Vladimyr Remi – one of the leading experts in the sphere of e-commerce, gambling, licensing and jurisprudence. He will speak at the online-conference, which will take place on February 27. Subject of his report: “Risk management in the cryptocurrency market”.

Vladimyr Remi has over ten years of experience in a large multinational corporation in the sphere of finance and security. Currently the expert is an independent consultant in the FinTech-industry. He cooperates with the major Baltic Legal Affairs Bureaus and English consulting companies. Vladimyr has a teaching experience at university.

“The most popular cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin – started the year with a decline, rebounce and a new decline. This swing is likely to go on. That is why we came up with the idea of creating a platform to discuss further development of cryptoindustry in the world, called “Bitcoin Marathon. All the way from A to Z”, – says Daria Temnenko, Login Casino Brand Manager.

Keep abreast of the most current events in the world of gambling industry together with Login Casino on the telegram channel @GamblingNews: https://t.me/gamblingnews

Comments