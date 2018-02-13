Gambling.com Group Plc wins the iGB Affiliate Award for Best Casino Website

PRESS RELEASES

Gambling.com Group Plc is proud to announce that the Group has been honored with the “Best Casino Website” award from iGaming Business (iGB) at the 2018 iGB Affiliate Awards in London on February 9th.

iGaming Business, the leading authority in affiliate marketing for the online gambling industry, honors the best affiliate marketing organizations once a year at their annual award ceremony in London. The 2018 edition was held at The Brewery on Chiswell Street in the City of London. The hot “Havana Nights” theme made for a memorable evening in cold February weather.

James Brotherton and Owen Watters from the commercial team attended the awards ceremony and collected the award on behalf of the Group.

“A fantastic event to end what was a great conference. We’re delighted to have won the award. The team always put in a lot of effort and it’s hugely appreciated when that’s recognised, particularly so when that recognition comes from those within the industry,” remarked Owen Watters, commercial account manager at Gambling.com Group Plc.

“It’s a fantastic honour to be officially recognised as the best casino website and it is a testament to the hard work the whole team put in to make it what it is. One of the cornerstones of our progress to date has been focusing our efforts to provide a website both our team and our players can feel proud of, and so it’s especially nice to win this one,” added James Brotherton, commercial account manager.

For further information, please contact:

+356 2776.1028

www.gambling.com/corporate

About Gambling.com Group Plc

Gambling.com Group Plc is a multi-award winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a workforce of over 70 and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in 8 languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group’s publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com® as well as the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

Gambling.com Group’s experience in iGaming player acquisition and vast experience in driving and converting targeted traffic enable it to offer iGaming operators a deep source of new players in regulated markets.

