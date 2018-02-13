Gambling.com Group Plc adds Susan Ball and Pär Sundberg to board

PRESS RELEASES

With the additions, Gambling.com Group Plc (“Gambling.com Group”) now has a total of three, independent, non-executive directors.

Susan Ball, FCA is an experienced senior executive and board member in the online gambling industry, having led the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Unibet Group plc (Now Kindred Group plc) on Nasdaq OMX First North as Chief Financial Officer. Ball currently serves as a non-executive director of Kambi Group plc. Ball qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young.

Pär Sundberg co-founded OTW, Sweden’s leading provider of content marketing services. He served as Group President and CEO of OTW from inception in 1996 until 2009. Sundberg later served as President and CEO of Metronome Film & Television. Currently Sundberg is executive chairman of the Brand New Content group, and chairman of Näslund & Jonsson Import AB (Snö of Sweden). Previously Sundberg has served on the boards of AB Traction (2005-2014) and G5 Entertainment (2012-2017), both listed on Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm.

Ball will chair the audit committee and Sundberg the remuneration committee.

In conjunction with the appointment of the new directors, Gerard Hall and Kevin McCrystle have stood down as directors. Additionally, Mark Blandford has been appointed to the new role of chairman. The Gambling.com Group Plc board now consists of Mark Blandford as chairman, Charles Gillespie as an executive director, and Fredrik Burvall, Susan Ball and Pär Sundberg as independent, non-executive directors.

For further information, please contact:

+356 2776.1028

www.gambling.com/corporate

About Gambling.com Group Plc

Gambling.com Group Plc is a multi-award winning provider of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry. Founded in 2006, the group has a workforce of over 70 and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta. The group publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in 8 languages. Players use these resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. The Group’s publishing assets include the leading iGaming industry portal, Gambling.com® as well as the CasinoSource℠ series of portals, among many others.

Gambling.com Group’s experience in iGaming player acquisition and vast experience in driving and converting targeted traffic enable it to offer iGaming operators a deep source of new players in regulated markets.

Comments