The first gaming innovation launchpad in Asia hosted by the 10th Annual iGaming Asia Congress (iGA)

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iGaming Asia Congress (iGA), the longest running dedicated C-level iGaming event in Asia, iGA will be hosting the first ever Gaming Innovation Start-up Launchpad. The Launchpad is a platform for start-ups to present their products/services to leading igaming and technology investors, igaming experts, and over 150 C-level executives.

“iGaming Asia Congress has been the premier C-level igaming event in Asia for the past decade. We would like to bring in more up-and-coming igaming innovators to the event in an attempt to drive innovation and bring new opportunities to the gaming industry in the region,” said Giulia Timarco, Conference Producer at Beacon Events.

Three finalists will be will be offered 8 minutes to showcase their products/services in front of a panel of judges, who are all experts and investors from the gaming industry. Judges include Melissa Blau, Partner of iGaming Capital, Andre Rodrigues, the CEO of GoldBlue AB, Donna NguyenPhuoc, Partner of SPARQ Capital, Markus Nasholm, CFO of Catena Media, and Tobias Svensen, the CEO of CasinoGrounds. The winner will be offered a table top exhibitor booth at one of Beacon Events’ gaming conferences, either at the iGaming Asia Congress, Gaming, Racing & Wagering Australia (GRWA), Asia Gaming Summit (AGS), or the inaugural Investment Opportunities in Asian Gaming (IOiAG).

Technology innovation is the backbone of the iGaming industry, a USD15 billion online business. A dynamic team of IT experts and innovative minds is crucial to the igaming business, one of the most fast-changing, challenging and fun industries to watch. The hottest topics not only include big data, AI, blockchain technology, ICO (initial coin offering), and cyber security, but also new games and online marketing tools to engage and retain players. The finalists will be announced on the week of 19 February 2018. For details, please refer to the official website: https://igamingasiacongress.com/programme/launchpad

About Gaming Events by Beacon

Beacon Events is the organizer of some of the longest running gaming conferences in the Asia-Pacific region. The company gathers regulators, leading consultants, service providers, operators and affiliates from the online and land-based gaming sectors. Beacon Events understands that Asia is an energetic market filled with changes and opportunities, that’s why we have new events and workshops to assist gaming executives to stay ahead of the curve.

Beacon Events currently have four conferences that answer the needs of different gaming sectors. This includes:

iGaming Asia Congress (iGA), the longest running dedicated iGaming event in Asia;

Gaming, Racing & Wagering Australia (GRWA), the longest standing gaming conference in the Australian and New Zealand region;

Asia Gaming Summit (AGS), a conference covering the latest regulatory updates, licensing topics, developments, marketing & diversification trends and innovations in gaming/igaming, online casino, sports betting, eSports and lottery in Asia;

and Investment Opportunities in Asian Gaming (IOiAG), an inaugural conference held at the Solaire Resort & Casino, Manila, in June 2018 covering the latest land-based regulatory updates and providing a comprehensive overview of the various investment and expansion opportunities.

About Beacon Events

For over 20 years, we have been a beacon of inspiration, innovation and thought-leadership, helping businesses chart their course to success with our insightful and industry-focused events. As an independent events company, Beacon’s expertise lies in producing first class international events that meet the challenges facing executives and businesses today. From Mining, Natural Resources & Commodities, Finance & Investment, Technology, eCommerce to Gaming events, our goal is to provide the perfect platform where senior executives, professionals and industry leaders come together to gain critical market intelligence, network and do business around the globe.

Beacon Events – We inspire with bright ideas and transform business with brilliant events.

