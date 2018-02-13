Blueprint Gaming enters Denmark and Romania

PRESS RELEASES

Leading slot provider significantly expands its regulated market reach

Tuesday 13th February 2018: Leading UK-based game studio Blueprint Gaming has boosted its international presence after securing game certification in the regulated markets of Denmark and Romania.

Blueprint’s portfolio of games, including leading titles Genie Jackpot, King Kong Cash and the Jackpot King progressive, will now be available to licensed operators in the respective regions for the first time.

The move demonstrates the slot provider’s commitment to operating in regulated markets, as well as expanding its reach across Europe.

Matt Cole, Managing Director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “We have received strong interest from operators active in both regions who are looking to improve their portfolio of casino games.

“Regulated markets form a key part of our strategy for further growth and entering both Denmark and Romania presents us with a fantastic opportunity.

“We are aiming to complete Italian certification this year with a view to launching in Q1 2018, with Spanish certification to follow shortly after.”

Blueprint Gaming’s content is already live with numerous tier one operators, most recently securing deals with GVC Holdings, Gamesys, Kindred Group and LeoVegas.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Lewis Phillips

+44 (0) 20 3542 4893

adam@squareintheair.com

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Comments