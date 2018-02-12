Poker pro arrested on drug charges in New York

POKER

In one of the biggest marijuana-related busts ever recorded in Nassau County, New York, authorities seized 358 pounds of ganja, hash oils and dru g paraphernalia during a raid at two locations last week.

If that isn’t enough, they also confiscated a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2016 Corvette, $100,000 in artwork and over $140,000 in cash. The whole stash belonged to Micah Raskin, a poker pro who resided on Long Island. He was arrested in conjunction with the raids and lost over $1 million in goods, illicit or otherwise.

The amount of marijuana is purported to have a street value of around $500,000, according to reports. The hash oils were tested by forensic specialists and were determined to contain PCP. The value of the oils range anywhere from $170,000 to $340,000, authorities said. Officers also seized a loaded shotgun, a Taser and Raskin’s black book of customers and prices.

The 49-year-old poker player, who had accumulated almost $2 million in live tournament play, is looking at up to eight years behind bars. Authorities said Raskin would receive drugs either at his home or at a storage facility, which was the subject of the second raid. A courier was used to then deliver the goods to customers around New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, at $1,400 a pound.

Raskin is being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor in conjunction with his enterprises. The felonies include criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree (a Class C felony in the state), as well as criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The misdemeanor charge was for the Taser, which fell under criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. His bail was set at $225,000.

Raskin had earned over $1.94 million during his poker career, recording his first cash win back in 2007. He was in the top 800 of winningest poker players, and his largest win was at a 2009 Borgata Deep Stack event where he picked up $320,231. He had ranked as high as ninth place on the Global Poker Index. He’ll have plenty of time to polish up on his game in the slammer.

