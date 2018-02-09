Patagonia Entertainment signs content deal with DoradoBet

PRESS RELEASES

9th February 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has signed an agreement with DoradoBet to delivers its bingo content to the Peruvian sportsbook operator.

DoradoBet are a huge player in the Peruvian iGaming space and they will gain access to the most innovative range of Video Bingo content available on the market. Among the proprietary games being integrated onto the DoradoBet platform are Pachinko 3D, Farm Bingo, Candy Bingo and Goal Bingo.

Patagonia’s exciting library of games now features over 200 titles and includes third-party games from Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Spinomenal, Ezugi and MGA.

Patagonia Entertainment will be attending ICE Totally Gaming at London’s ExCeL during February 6th – 8th 2018.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “DoradoBet are a major operator in the Peruvian market and our Video Bingo content will enable them to diversify their offering to continue expansion in the region.”

Juan Camilo Franco, Sales director of DoradoBet commented: “We are very pleased to add this range of bingo games to our casino portfolio and we hope the users enjoy this excellent content.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

