Yggdrasil to enter Spain with GVC

February 8th, 2018 – Yggdrasil Gaming is to enter the Spanish igaming market later this year after reaching an agreement with existing partner GVC.

GVC, which has a strong presence in Spain including its leading bwin brand, will be the first operator to offer Yggdrasil titles in the market.

Yggdrasil games are expected to go live in the market during Q2 2018, in full compliance with Spanish requirements.

The Spanish online gaming market has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years, particularly since it added slots to its offering in 2015.

According to regulator Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ), online gaming revenues were up 37% year-on-year for Q3 2017, to €140.5m.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “Spain has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-growing

and exciting jurisdictions, making it a perfect environment for Yggdrasil’s award-winning slots and promotional tools.

“To enter Spain with GVC, a long-time partner across multiple jurisdictions, will ensure our games are enjoyed by slots fans across the country.

“Following recent entries into Denmark and Italy, it also underlines Yggdrasil’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Europe’s regulated markets.”

Andrew Whitworth, Head of Content, GVC, said: “We were not going to pass up the opportunity to be the first operator to bring Yggdrasil’s slots to Spain, and we are certain they will perform strongly in the market.”

The move into Spain is the latest example of Yggdrasil’s regulated strategy, which saw it enter Denmark earlier this year and Italy during Q2 2017.

About Yggdrasil Gaming

Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

