Microgaming round-up video for day 2 of ICE Totally Gaming 2018

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Yesterday, at the online gaming industry’s largest exhibition show, Microgaming unveiled its Fortunium online slot, due to launch in 2018. The Microgaming Bar was redressed overnight to a steampunk theme, dressed in copper gears and iron light plumbing. Taking centre stage was a stunning gold and copper plated nitrogen ice cream buggy, serving guests two delicious inventions throughout the day.

Watch Microgaming’s round-up video here.

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

01624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments