Leander Games enters new Realms

New agreement will see Gaming Realms content made available to all Leander customers

London, 8 February: Leander Games is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal with Gaming Realms plc, the developer, publisher and licensor of mobile real money and social games that will see “Slingo Originals” content such as the popular Slingo Riches and Extreme Games available to all Leander’s customers.

The deal also involves the distribution of all of Gaming Realms’ branded content games such as Rainbow Riches Slingo, Britain’s Got Talent Slingo, X-Factor Slingo and The Price is Right slot as well a range of other slots games.

Steven Matsell, Chief Executive Officer at Leander Games, said the deal was about enriching the Leander Games offering to its customers. “We want to provide our customers with the best available games on the market and in signing this deal with Gaming Realms we are doing just that.

“The company and the people behind it have enviable records in the gaming sector – and now particularly in mobile gaming – and we are delighted that we will be able to harness their talent in this way.”

Patrick Southon the CEO of Gaming Realms plc said: “We are pleased to see our games gain even wider distribution and hope that our games will soon be among the favourites of the players at the Leander customer sites.”

The “Slingo Originals” portfolio has proven a great success with operators to date and new and unique gaming formats from Gaming Realms will continue to rollout throughout 2018 and beyond.

Matsell said the deal with Gaming Realms helped towards the company’s aim of bringing the best-of-breed games to its existing customer base. “We want to bring our customers the very best content,” he said. “This joins a burgeoning roster of exclusive and third-party content on Leander and pushes home the message that we can provide the best on the one platform with easy integration.”

David Newstead, Sales Director, Leander Games

Email: david.newstead@leandergames.com

Leander Games: Leander Games is an independent gaming company whose mission is to deliver innovative game content to market more quickly than other solutions. The company’s LeGa Remote Gaming Server (RGS) has been developed using the latest technology and making it fast, flexible and scalable. It is accredited and licensed by both the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gaming Control Commission and has the Security Audit ISO 27001. The platform runs with 30 languages and ISO 4217 currencies. Leander’s Game Studio creates high-quality video slots with innovative concepts and feature matched with top quality art and balanced mathematics. Partner games are aggregated to provide operators with the best and most innovative games.

