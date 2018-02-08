ICE 2018 – Astonishing days for BtoBet at S1/320

PRESS RELEASES

BTOBET’S COMBINATION OF TECHNOLOGY, TRUST, FLEXIBILITY AND HUMAN ABILITY – METAPHORICALLY PERFORMED BY THE PROFESSIONAL ACRODUO DANCERS – LEFT OPERATORS AND BOOKMAKERS TOTALLY IMPRESSED.

The multinational iGaming and Sports betting technology provider BtoBet successfully concluded its second day exhibiting at ICE Totally Gaming 2018, where operators and bookmakers from Europe, Africa and Latin America came to discover its comprehensive suite of products including a full sportsbook platform called Neuron Sports for bookmakers and its iGaming platform called Neuron Gaming.

BtoBet’s stand this year shows a full-body humanoid, with real human eyes, representing how BtoBet transforms technological skills into human ability, how functionality becomes competence, helpfulness becomes benevolence, and reliability becomes integrity.

At ICE, BtoBet is highlighting how its technology is the perfect combination of computer science and human ability, that ensures clients enjoy a substantial brand impact on the market.

To illustrate the technological transformation that BtoBet offers, the professional acroduo dancers performed at the stand and around the pavilions, expressing the perfect metaphor for what BtoBet can do for its partners in the sports betting and iGaming industry.

Commenting on the first day at the show in London, BtoBet’s CEO Kostandina Zafirovska stated:

“Neuron Sports and Neuron Gaming, both deploy a flexible technology, ensuring that our clients can change with the circumstances and evolve with our product. The professional acroduo dancers at ICE are providing to our clients, bookmakers and operators the possibility to witness with their own eyes – through a metaphoric acro-dance – how technology constantly morphs, as our platform does, and how a well-matched partnership works, each with a part to play in achieving the end goal. We team up to support, embrace opportunities and win together, all in full TRUST.”

BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried also highlighted:

“BtoBet is a partner, not a supplier, and as partners we provide constant support to our clients; our support department is working closely with our client’s operations team – as colleagues – helping them during the everyday operational job, identifying their needs and working side by side. All bookmakers and operators that wish to see their brand evolve and become unique in the market will have the chance to meet us at ICE 2018, stand S1-320 till 8 February.”

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers' and operators' needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry.

