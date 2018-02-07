Microgaming roundup video for Day 1 of ICE Totally Gaming 2018

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Yesterday, at the online gaming industry’s largest exhibition show, Microgaming announced that it is working with Triple Edge Studios, an independent global game studio that will be supplying exclusive content to the online gaming giant. The first official release under the Triple Edge Studios brand is Playboy™ Gold, which launches 7 March 2018.

To celebrate the launch of Triple Edge Studios, Microgaming unveiled a 360-degree time slice photography experience in the N5 Boulevard. Plus, the popular Microgaming Bar was themed Playboy, dressed to look like the famous Playboy Club.

Watch Microgaming’s round-up video here.

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

01624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

