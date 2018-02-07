ICE Africa launches in London

PRESS RELEASES

Over 300 gaming industry professionals attended the launch of ICE Africa which was held on the opening day of the world’s largest gaming technology event, ICE London.

Commenting on the launch of ICE Africa, Kate Chamber, Managing Director of Clarion Gaming, said: “Whilst the scale of ICE Africa will not be the same as ICE London, we will be bringing the same level of commitment, thinking, creativity and professionalism that has made ICE London the world’s favourite B2B gaming event. We launched in Africa following requests from the industry for us to develop and organise a professional showcase that the continent could be proud of and tonight’s launch highlights the industry’s enthusiasm for our newest event.”

Response from attendees at the launch was equally positive. Tristan Kaatze, Director of Casinos Sun International, said: “ICE Africa represents a key vehicle to pull Africa together. Historically bigger operators tend to focus on events in Las Vegas and London but Clarion’s commitment to the country highlights that, overtime, the African market warrants the same scale but with new growth opportunities too. The development potential in Africa is massive and this launch shows how much networking potential operators and international companies see in the market.”

Discussing the reputation of Clarion’s London event, Kaatze continued: “We come to ICE London because the entire industry is under one roof and we’re not only able to see what’s available in the industry right now, but what’s available in the future too.”

Echoing these factors, John Kamara, Director of Global Gaming Africa, explained: “First of all, according to the African Union, Africa is full of brilliance and we want to say to operators to come with us as we walk with you into this emerging market. Having the ICE brand in Africa allows us to showcase the new opportunities in the market from rising GPS to direct international investment and rising disposable income, the potential for operators is huge.

“The continent represents almost 52 nations with 1.6billion people, 68%of whom are under the age of 27, this is such an exciting market and provides so many different opportunities across the various countries. Africa is already renowned as an emerging market and according to recent data, the World Growth Bank is showing more growth ahead so what better time to launch this event.”

Highlighting his decision to travel to ICE London, Kamara added: “ICE is where everything melts. It’s like a giant iceberg where everybody melts together into one pool of business and opportunity. We come here to sell the dream of Africa and ICE is the place to do this.”

This year’s ICE London continues through Wednesday, 7 February and Thursday, 8 February 2018. To register for 2018 edition of ICE London, which will comprise 500+ exhibitors occupying a record 43,500sqm of net space, visit: icetotallygaming.com

Media Enquiries:

Dan Stone – dan.stone@clarionevents.com

+44 (0) 20 7384 8121

Chris Jones – cj@sjc.co.uk

+44 1273 699 900

Comments