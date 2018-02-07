GVC Holdings Partners with Jumio to Focus on Improved Player Protection

PRESS RELEASES

Identity verification leader is helping GVC to smooth the onboarding process for new players across its popular gaming brands including bwin, Sportingbet and partypoker.

London, UK, 7th February 2018 – Jumio, the leading digital identity verification provider, has today announced a partnership with GVC Holdings, the multinational online sports betting and gaming group, to create a smoother and more secure onboarding experience for customers. The partnership forms part of GVC’s drive to increase player protection measures and provide the world’s safest online gaming environment.

Under the partnership, GVC will deploy Jumio’s Netverify® solution, which combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and human identity experts, to accurately and securely verify the identity of new account holders. And, because Jumio’s industry leading technology automates much of the process, it also dramatically shrinks the time required from 24 hours to less than two minutes. This reduces the manual workload of GVC’s in-house verification teams while ensuring compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) mandates.

With more than 79 million customers, GVC operates a number of the online gaming industry’s leading brands, including sports brands: bwin, Sportingbet and Gamebookers, and games brands: partypoker, partycasino, Foxy Bingo, Gioco Digitale and CasinoClub.

Shay Segev, COO of GVC Holdings, said: ‘’GVC is committed to providing the world’s safest and most trusted gaming platform. Compliance with global KYC and AML mandates is a crucial aspect of achieving this, but manually verifying the identity of every new customer is time-consuming and hampered with excessive friction (that increases abandonment rates). Jumio helps us to deliver a seamless onboarding process for new customers without sacrificing online security or side-stepping compliance requirements.’’

Via Jumio’s Netverify® solution, new customers will be asked to capture a picture of their government-issued ID document, such as a driver’s license or passport, with their smartphones or desktop webcam. Jumio then verifies the authenticity of the ID in near real time, ensuring that the ID is legitimate and unaltered.

Jumio’s Face Match technology then asks the user to submit a live selfie, requiring them to follow an on-screen icon with their eyes as it moves in a random pattern across the screen. This dual-layer of security ensures that the user’s selfie matches the photo on their ID document, and that they are physically present at the point of verification.

Anies Khan, Head of Gaming, Jumio, said: “In today’s ultra-competitive online gambling market, operators can’t afford to risk losing potential players to their competitors during the identity verification process. On the other hand, gaming operators must ensure strict compliance with KYC and AML mandates to avoid paying fines and penalties. Jumio already provides ID and identity verification services for nine of the ten largest global gaming operators. We’re delighted to work with GVC to improve the speed, verification accuracy, and user experience of some of the most recognisable gaming brands.”

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify® which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core solutions of ID Verification, Identity Verification andDocument Verification, gaming operators now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology like artificial intelligence, biometric facial recognition, machine learning, and human review, Jumio helps customers to meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML and tie the digital identity to the physical world.

Jumio has verified more than 100 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the online gaming, financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, higher education, retail, and travel sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both B2C and B2B markets. GVC has four business segments with a number of brands; Sports Brands (bwin, Sportingbet, Gamebookers), Games Brands (partypoker, partycasino, Foxy Bingo, Gioco Digitale, Casino Club), B2B and non-core assets. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group is headquartered in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licences in more than 18 countries.

For more information see the Group’s website: www.gvc-plc.com

