Relax Gaming agree extension to Kindred Group deal

Supplier’s casino content joins existing poker and bingo provision

Malta, February 06 2017 – Multi-brand operator Kindred Group has gone live with Relax Gaming’s table games, with further casino content to be integrated in the coming months.

The innovative supplier’s premium, cost-effective Roulette and Blackjack titles have been made available to the group’s brands, including Unibet, MariaCasino, and 32Red.

Relax’s roulette sits on a proprietary RNG engine, and showcases accurate ball movement, while Blackjack players will be able to play three hands simultaneously using the same random draw mechanism.

Fredrik Kjell, Head of Gaming at Kindred Group, whose Unibet brand is already supplied with Relax Gaming’s award-winning poker and bingo products, said: “We’ve enjoyed real success with Relax Gaming’s products and are excited to be building on this now with further casino content.

“Our brands pride themselves on providing a quality user experience to all casino players, which means integrating the latest titles from innovative operators such as Relax Gaming.”

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, said: “Kindred has won numerous awards for their casino offering in recent years, so for them to incorporate our new table games is testament to the hard work our team is doing.

“We want to build on our already-strong partnership by delivering more cost-effective titles which will appeal to various demographics and types of casino player.”

Relax recently moved to strengthen their product distribution with the appointment of former NetEnt executive Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer. He was joined by Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management.

