Playtech unveils Frankie Dettori Sporting Legends game

First title in spectacular new slots suite gallops onto Playtech’s extensive gaming portfolio with unique guaranteed jackpots

London: February 6th, 2018 – Playtech, the world’s leading Omni-channel gaming software, systems and services supplier, has launched Frankie Dettori Sporting Legends – the first title in its cutting-edge Sporting Legends suite. These action-packed casino games are linked to a series of industry-first, guaranteed jackpots that must be won every day.

Frankie Dettori Sporting Legends is a follow-up to the best-performing Playtech game Frankie Dettori Magic Sevens that has topped the slot charts for more than five years, and sees players ride to glory with a host of thrilling features, including galloping respins with a shifting stacked wild, and a rising win multiplier.

Have a flutter and back a filly in the free games feature and win a multiplier based on where it finishes in the Derby.

In an industry first, each game in the suite is linked to a series of three timed Sporting Legends jackpots; daily, weekly and a Mega Jackpot. This incredible new feature presents players with huge cash prizes that must be won by the end of the day and week, plus a Mega progressive jackpot that offers a gigantic pay out.

To keep anticipation and excitement at an all-time high, players can view timers within the game that count down to each of the different jackpot deadlines. Any jackpot can be won on any spin and each jackpot must be won before its timer expires.

Created to celebrate the champions of the global sporting world, Sporting Legends includes a host of other world-famous faces. The remaining games in the spectacular suite are due to be released in the coming weeks, with titles sure to engage both new and existing players and sports fans.

To promote the launch of the first game, and to ensure players are presented with even more ways to win, Playtech will run a three-week long prize draw, with huge cash prizes on offer.

From March 1st to 22nd, players will have the chance to win up to £200,000 from the weekly prize draw as well as a double jackpot held during the annual Cheltenham horse racing festival. Headline prizes of £5,000 will also be up for grabs in addition to hundreds of smaller cash sums.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech said: “We are delighted to launch the first game in our cutting-edge Sporting Legends games suite, Frankie Dettori Sporting Legends.

“Following the success of Frankie Dettori Magic Sevens, we are certain our latest game will prove exceptionally popular with our licensees and their players. Not only does the game boast a beloved sportsman, but our industry-first jackpot innovation featured within the game and across our entire Sporting Legends games suite is sure to attract and engage players and sports fans alike.”

Join us on Tuesday February 6th at 3.30pm at ICE 2018 (Playtech stand N6-140) for your chance to meet and greet a true Sporting Legend!

About Playtech

Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries. Founded in 1999 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech has more than 5,000 employees in 17 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading software and services supplier and partners with many of the world’s leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries, and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of Omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers, a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution.

Playtech’s Financials division operates both on a B2C and B2B basis. Its B2C focused offering is an established and growing online CFDs broker, operating the brand markets.com. Its B2B offering includes the division’s proprietary trading platform, CRM and back-office systems, as well as its liquidity technology platform which provides retail brokers with multi-asset execution, prime brokerage services, liquidity and complementary risk management tools.

