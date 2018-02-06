Paddy Power signs up to BAGS content

PRESS RELEASES

Paddy Power has signed up to take BAGS (“Bookmakers Afternoon Greyhound Service”) greyhound content on their own TV channel across their 631 shops.

Director of The Racing Partnership, Mark Kingston, said “We are delighted that Paddy Power has joined other betting shop operators in being able to show BAGS greyhound fixtures on their channels. The BAGS schedule comprises over 1,600 fixtures per year from well-known tracks with a proven record of integrity and welfare. This is a further vindication of the value of the BAGS brand and all it stands for.”

Manging Director for Retail at Paddy Power Betfair, David Newton said: “Paddy Power is delighted to have entered into this agreement to ensure that customers have access to a broader range of quality greyhound racing content.”

The Racing Partnership (“TRP”) compiled its greyhound fixture list compiled in close collaboration with BAGS. The 1,619 fixtures are televised from 12 greyhound tracks: Belle Vue, Kinsley, Newcastle, Nottingham, Perry Barr, Peterborough, Poole, Sheffield, Sunderland, Swindon, Towcester and Yarmouth. These tracks currently make up the majority of the current BAGS schedule and so are both familiar to, and trusted by, bookmakers and their customers. The TRP service also includes fixtures from Towcester, home to the sport’s highest profile event, the Star Sports Greyhound Derby held each summer.

About The Racing Partnership:

The Racing Partnership is a limited company formed in December 2015. It is chaired by ARC Chief Financial Officer Kevin Robertson with Mark Kingston and Pat Masterson also on the Board. It represents the 15 ARC owned-racecourses and the 7 independent racecourses Fakenham, Ffos Las, Hexham, Newton Abbot, Plumpton, Ripon and Towcester.

