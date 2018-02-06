Mare Balticum – The Baltic Sea Gaming Summit announces first batch of speakers

PRESS RELEASES

Riga – 6 February 2018 –The inaugural edition of the yearly event which focuses on the Baltics and the Scandinavian region has already made the headlines on many industry related news portals and the organizers have confirmed that key industry stakeholders are going to attend the event.

The event will be held on the 8th of May at Astor Riga and the organizers would like to extend the invitation for the delegates to join the event and stay on the 9th of May as well, to celebrate Europe Day in Riga.

“Europe Day, held on 9 May every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman declaration’. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.

His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.”

Zoltan Tundik, Founder and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events stated:

“The inaugural Mare Balticum Gaming Summit is designed to create a platform which brings more unity among the regulators in the Baltic and Scandinavian region. All these countries working together on gambling regulations can gain extensive knowledge from one and other. Having the event a day before Europe Day is a bonus and this will make the networking session we plan for the second day a memorable event.”

The Preliminary Agenda includes the following panel discussions: The state of the industry in Latvia, The state of the industry in Lithuania, The state of the industry in Estonia, The state of the industry in Denmark and Sweden, Innovation Talks and a Round table discussions with the Baltic regulators

The organizers are honored to announce the first set of speakers who are going to put forward the latest industry news and join the panels oriented to discussions about Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden and Denmark.

Below are the first announced speakers of the event:

Morten Ronde(CEO of the Danish Online Gambling Association)

Morten has 18 years of experience from working in the gambling industry.

His background is in gambling regulation. He started his career in the Danish State Lottery and worked later 12 years as legal counsel for the Danish Gambling Authority. During his time as a regulator he drafted the Danish online gambling reform that allowed for open licensing of betting and online casino operators in Denmark. The Danish gambling model is still considered one of the best gambling regimes in the world and has inspired many countries to adopt similar regulation.

Morten received the ”European Regulator of the Year Award” in 2010 from the International Masters of Gaming Law.

Since 2012 Morten has been working in the private sector of the gambling industry and has been advising clients in all sectors of the industry on regulatory affairs issues.

Morten acts as CEO of the Danish Online Gambling Association (DOGA), a trade association for online gambling operators in Denmark and as Director of Education and Association Development of the International Masters of Gaming (IMGL), the pre-eminent global gambling law network.

Panel: The state of the industry in Denmark and Sweden

Renata Beržanskienė (Partner at Sorainen Lithuania)

Sorainen partner Renata Beržanskienė heads the Information Technology & Data Protection, Intellectual Property, Distribution & Trade, Telecommunications and Transport & Maritime Practice Areas in Lithuania.

Renata has an extensive experience advising international clients operating in gaming and gambling sectors on matters related to regulation, establishment and licensing (including anti-money laundering prevention, virtual currency research, etc.), intellectual property issues, as well as representing clients before the relevant authorities (such as the Gaming Control Authority).

Renata has been practicing law since 1992 and has been with Sorainen since 1999.

Panel: The state of the industry in Lithuania

Andrius Gabnys (Managing partner. Attorney-at-Law at Gabnys Law Firm)

Andrius Gabnys is an attorney-at-law and a managing partner at Gabnys Law Firm, a legal boutique based in Vilnius, Lithuania and Tallinn, Estonia. The Firm specializes in entertainment (gambling, media, arts) and technology (IT, cybersecurity) legal aspects. Andrius Gabnys has been working in the online gambling sector for over 10 years, and focuses on the multijurisdictional licensing, IP and related matters. He has an extensive experience dealing with the gambling authorities in Europe, CIS countries, Africa and South America.

Panel: The state of the industry in Lithuania

Valts Nerets(Senior Associate at Sorainen Latvia)

Valts Nerets, a senior associate has been practising law since 2008.

He is head of the Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Sector Group in Latvia. Valts specialises in dispute resolution, distribution and trade, transport and maritime, information technology and data protection, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, and telecommunications. In particular, he has extensive experience in litigation and arbitration, administrative law and procedure, contract law and international investment law. Valts has further developed his knowledge by participating in summer schools and additional courses in such fields as maritime law and mediation. Before joining Sorainen, Valts specialised in telecommunications and dispute resolution, through his work as a senior in-house lawyer for the leading satellite and telecommunications equipment wholesaler in the Baltics.

Additionally, Valts has vast experience in lecturing, and today he maintains successful cooperation with several universities. He is a lecturer at the Riga Graduate School of Law for courses in Private international law and international civil procedure, International sales law and Comparative constitutional and administrative law, as well as a lecturer and programme director at the College of Business Administration. International investment law is the main field of interest where Valts continues his research.

Valts has authored several learning manuals on administrative law and procedure.

The Legal 500 recommends him in the shipping and transport practice.

Panel: The state of the industry in Latvia

Max Krupyshev(COO at Cubits)

Max has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Master’s in Business Administration. He heard about Bitcoin for the first time in late 2013 right after completing his Master’s degree in Management. Max was immediately inspired by the innovative and disruptive technology behind Bitcoin and quickly made a name for himself in his local Bitcoin community in Kiev.

Eventually, Max’s passion for Bitcoin drove him to co-found a Kiev-based software development studio and to found the Bitcoin Foundation Ukraine and Satoshi Square Kiev. Max has also worked for one of the biggest Bitcoin Cloud mining platforms prior to becoming Product manager and later Chief Operating Officer at Cubits.

Today Cubits.com is a leading Bitcoin Payment provider in Europe and a well known platform where customers can Buy and Sell bitcoin using classical financial instruments.

Panel: Innovation Talks

More speaker profiles will be announcedsoon, but you may want to check the already confirmed line-up of speakers and register in time. The event is limited to 100 seats.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://marebalticumgaming.com/

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments