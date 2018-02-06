PRESS RELEASES

London – Takara Gaming Group (“TGG”) is set to bring the Asian hottest titles for casino gaming to the London ICE Totally Gaming Technology Expo 2018. With over 30,000 attendees from more than 150 countries, ICE Totally Gaming brings together international online and offline sectors. Featuring world-leading innovators drawn from the betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, social and street sectors ICE provides a sensational, global perspective on all forms of latest casino gaming technology.

With the aim of bridging the gap between casino operators and Asian real-money gaming players, TGG has created the world’s first open-source gaming platform to provide significant freedom and flexibility for casino operators to build games with designers that meet global regulation requirements at only a fraction of time and cost. By doing that, casino operators are now able to have a direct influence on the product creations with the game designers. This is a significant win-win result for the industry because for the first time the distance between game creators and operators are narrowing in all stages of game development, rather than waiting until the final product is created for the market.

Come and visit us at London ICE to learn more about the open-source gaming platform – Our team are looking forward in meeting you at Booth # N1-424.

Contact:

Sharon Yim

Email: sharonyim@tgginteractive.com

