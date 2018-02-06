Eddie Hall lends his weight ICE to BettingJobs and FindMyExpert

PRESS RELEASES

World’s Strongest Man 2017 helps provide a test of industry’s muscle

Glasgow, 6 February, 2018: Specialist online gambling industry recruitment firm BettingJobs is once again bringing strongman Eddie Hall to its stand at ICE this year to help launch the company’s new FindMyExpert offering.

Eddie won the World’s Strongest Man crown in May last year having been the UK’s strongest man for the past six years. He is the current world record holder in the dead lift category having heaved up 500kg or over 1,100 lbs

Hall is set to appear at the BettingJobs and FindMyExpert stand S1/202 on Wednesday 7 February between 12-4pm where he will be providing exhibition attendees with the opportunity to get a selfie or record an inspirational message on their phones.

“Eddie stole the show last year,” says David Copeland, the founder and chief executive at BettingJobs and now FindMyExpert. “Just one look at the size of the man really does beggar belief – he is truly a man mountain. He has to be seen to be believed.”

Eddie is there to support BettingJobs as it launches its new FindMyExpert service which as Copeland says will provide the gambling industry with greater flexibility when it comes to finding respected gambling sector talent.

“We have seen a trend in the recruitment space for people wanting to work on a contract basis,” he says. “It’s about flexibility and with more and more people looking to work from home, we think we have the technology solution which hits the spot.”

The FindMyExpert platform allows experts to show off their skills to an audience of BettingJobs clients.

“We have something that helps clients with a number of recruitment-related pain points,” Copeland adds. “As with Eddie’s chosen area of expertise, there is only so much top talent to go around on a permanent basis, so FindMyExpert gives employers another option.”

Copeland hopes that people who might fit the bill as experts in the online gambling sector will drop by to have a chat. “We’re looking forward to talking to people, getting to know them and potentially working with them,” says Copeland.

Copeland hopes the new service will also expand into other areas of recruitment over time. “The problems we have identified in the gambling sector are to be found in many other areas. We think this is just the start for FindMyExpert”

