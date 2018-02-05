Win Systems goes live with management tool Winstats

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, 05 February, 2018 – Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, has launched Winstats, a unique addition to its established casino management system WIGOS.

The app has been specifically designed to allow for casino management to intuitively track key real-time and historical data on their mobile devices while away from a venue.

At present, there is no other product on the market which combines the functionality and depth of real-time data that Winstats does on a portable device and away from the casino establishment.

Winstats leverages Win Systems’ expertise in data collation and display, allowing users to filter data by both venue and vendor, with output then displayed as interactive charts and reports.

The app is fully integrated with Win Systems’ casino management system WIGOS™, ensuring a secure and immediate transfer of data from casino floors to the user’s mobile device.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “Winstats’ simple, concise design allows key casino decision makers to simply track large quantities of data while on the move.

“It’s intuitive interface filters information with ease and exhibits it in an uncomplicated manner, perfect for use on a small screen while away from a casino venue.

“This tool will provide the peace of mind to managers, knowing that they can make decisions wherever they may be, based on accurate live data, keeping them in better touch with their business’ day-to-day operations.”

WinStats has been developed to complement the supplier’s existing systems, including the WIGOS™ management system, business intelligence tool Intellia™, and the customisable app for players WinUp.

These will all be on show at this year’s ICE Totally Gaming, with senior personnel on hand to demonstrate how the supplier’s varied product range can benefit any type of casino operator.

Win Systems are at stand S6-150 at ICE Totally Gaming. To organise a meeting please send an email to sales@winsystemsintl.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

