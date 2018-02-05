SIS continues greyhounds expansion internationally with Danske Spil deal

PRESS RELEASES

5th February, 2018 – SIS (Sports Information Services), a leading supplier of products and services to the retail and online betting markets, today announced a deal with Danske Spil to provide its new Greyhound Service in a Watch & Bet format.

SIS will provide the Danish bookmaker with its new and improved SIS Greyhound Service, and as part of the agreement SIS will supply live pictures, commentary and data for British & Irish greyhounds for retail and online.

The announcement follows the recent deal with William Hill who were the first bookmaker to take SIS’s Greyhound Service in a Watch & Bet format, and deals announced late last year with four Spanish bookmakers, with SIS now supplying 90% of the Spanish retail market. In addition, all UK major bookmakers have broadcast SIS’s new greyhound service since 1st January.

SIS Sales Director Sandra McWilliams said: “SIS has produced high quality and reliable content for the betting industry for 30 years and we have now developed an even better greyhound product for the international market.

“We are thrilled to be working with Danske Spil to provide them with our SIS Greyhound Service and we believe the content will prove popular with their customers and generate significant revenues and profits as the service develops”.

Jens Nielsen, Head of Sports Betting at Danske Licens Spil, said: “We are happy to have secured this enhanced content, and that we are able to expand our product offering for our customers through our partnership with SIS. I believe that they will appreciate the quality greyhound content on show and the service from SIS which provides our customers with high quality content, at times that suit them.

“We have only started offering Greyhound races from the New Year and we are convinced that SIS’s greyhound service will give our customers exciting experiences and will be a driving force in increasing interest and sales on our Greyhound product on all our sales channels (retail, web, mobile and app).”

About SIS

SIS (Sports Information Services Ltd) is a leading supplier of products and services to the retail and online betting markets and has been at the heart of global bookmaking for more than 30 years. SIS delivers multiple channels of live racing, data and commentary from racecourses and greyhound tracks in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

In addition to trusted satellite delivery, SIS has developed its own low latency streaming platform – SIS Stream, which delivers quick, secure and high-quality pictures, data and virtual content across the globe. SIS continues to develop innovative solutions to suit bookmakers at all levels of the industry, and now provides competitive pricing for UK, Ireland and international horse racing, along with greyhound and other sports via its Trading Services offer.

For more information about SIS please visit www.sis.tv

About Danske Spil

Danske Spil A/S, previously known as Dansk Tipstjeneste A/S, was founded in 1948. Until 1989, football betting was the only product, but this changed in 1989 when the company was authorized to also offer lottery services. In 1992 the first scratch card, Quick, entered the market, and in 1994 sports betting (Oddset) was launched. Since 2000, Danske Spil has also offered betting on horse- and greyhound races. In 2010 the Danish parliament unanimously passed the partial liberalization of the Danish gaming legislation, which allowed other suppliers of games to apply for licenses to offer sports- and online gaming products. The law entered into force in 2012, which prompted Danske Spil to establish two subsidiaries: Danske Lotteri Spil A/S, which handles the monopolized games, and Danske Licens Spil A/S, which operates the liberalized games. Danske Licens Spil offers sports gaming, horse betting, online bingo, online poker and online casino on the Danish gaming market. The Danish State owns 80% of Danske Spil.

For more information about Danske Spil please visit www.danskespil.dk

