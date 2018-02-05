Lotto Warehouse announce Kootac partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Kootac become the latest iGaming operator to sign with Lotto Warehouse after last week’s announcement regarding a new partnership with Giant Gaming Group.

It’s only February, but Lotto Warehouse are wasting no time in 2018 after announcing their second major partnership in as many weeks.

Hot on the heels of last week’s deal with Giant Gaming Group, the ambitious lottery betting provider have announced another partnership – this time with B2C operator and B2B gaming services provider Kootac.

The new partnership will see Kootac expand their B2B product offering with additional lotteries from Lotto Warehouse’s catalogue of products.

Kootac initially rose to prominence in 2011 as the brains behind PlayEuroLotto.com and have provided iFrame lottery game integrations for clients including Cherry AB’s EuroLotto.

Kootac’s recently appointed CEO Danny Thomas says the deal with Lotto Warehouse is crucial to the company’s mission to establish itself as one of the industry’s leading B2B providers.

“We’re determined to ensure Kootac stays at the forefront of the online lottery business, which is why adding Lotto Warehouse to our portfolio is so important to us.

“We’ve been looking to overhaul our product offering with both exciting new lotteries and flexible hedging options and that’s exactly what Lotto Warehouse bring to the table.”

Thomas Biro, CEO of Lotto Warehouse, added, “Partnering with a company with the reputation, size and stature of Kootac is a testament to how much Lotto Warehouse has grown in a relatively short period of time.

“We’re very pleased to be increasingly recognised as leaders in our sector and we look forward to making more announcements in the future as other operators look to grow their business with lottery betting – a powerful, lucrative vertical that we believe is increasingly a ‘must have’ in the gaming industry.”

Lotto Warehouse are the world’s only UKGC and MGA Class 4 licensed B2B lottery betting provider. The company offer sports betting and gaming operators the chance to add a

portfolio of lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by an innovative jackpot coverage model. Jackpots available include America’s world record breaking Powerball and Mega Millions, Europe’s top two EuroMillions and EuroJackpot and many more.

For more information about Kootac visit www.kootac.com.

To find out more about Lotto Warehouse visit www.lottowarehouse.com.

Lotto Warehouse will be at this week’s ICE conference in London from the 6th- 8th February.

Should you be interested in speaking to Lotto Warehouse about their offering you can also contact them at info@lottowarehouse.com.

For press related inquiries please contact Andrew Clarke at andrew@themultigroup.com or via mobile on 00356 79440091.

Comments