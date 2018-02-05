EvenBet signs Digitain deal for poker

PRESS RELEASES

5th February, 2018 – Prominent online gaming software developer EvenBet Gaming has announced a new agreement to integrate its state-of-the-art poker product into Digitain’s leading sports betting and casino platform.

The deal equips Digitain – whose progressive footprint has expanded across Europe, central Asia and Africa over the past year – with a responsive and reliable poker solution.

EvenBet’s flagship offering is breathing fresh air into a vertical which had previously been overlooked by many operators. Integrating a sophisticated poker product into any sportsbook or casino generates a proven benefit across a number of KPIs – especially as dependable cross-selling techniques and user-engagement become ever more elusive.

Dmitry Starostenkov, EvenBet Gaming CEO, said: “Digitain has hugely impressed us this past year with its progressive omnichannel solution, and we’re excited to be adding a key cog to facilitate that rise.

“Our poker product can be easily integrated into existing sportsbooks and casinos, offering players greater choice, while boosting engagement and retention for operators. This deal with Digitain is further vindication that we are delivering leading turnkey solutions to the market.”

Suren Khachatryan, CEO of Digitain, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our operator partners EvenBet’s full range of poker games.

“We were particularly drawn to the ease of integration and EvenBet’s commitment to reinvigorating the gaming space. Especially with a view to improving player loyalty and engagement which is an area in which traditional sportsbook and casino can struggle.”

EvenBet has also successfully launched its new daily fantasy sports (DFS) product recently, outlining its intention to break into a new arenas in 2018.

