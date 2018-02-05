BetConstruct introduces a new casino marketing tool

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct’s latest addition, Casino Tournaments Management System allows B2C providers to create and publish online casino tournaments within minutes.

Technology Behind

BetConstruct’s Casino Tournaments Management System allows operators to create and hold online tournaments on any games from over 4,500 slots, live casino and virtual games. Using the single management backoffice operators can set up every detail of the tournaments such as the duration, schedule, dynamic prize contribution structure, tournament type, admission type, number of players and much more.

“Engaging casino content is important. To know what to do with the content and how to do that is far more important. That’s why we decided to give operators a tool that will save their time and allow them to focus on the creative aspect,” commented Edgar Mkrtchyan, Product Owner, BetConstruct Casino.

Player Engagement and Revenue

Regular casino tournaments are a good strategy to keep players engaged.

“Creating, managing and monitoring casino tournaments is time consuming, especially when the operator needs to use different marketing tools offered by each game provider. Paired with our existing marketing tools such as Bonus Management System, Loyalty Program, CRM, SEO Tools and Affiliate System, this tool allows the operators to operate and promote their online casinos and engage new players more effectively,” added Edgar Mkrtchyan.

In addition to enjoying their favourite games, players will compete with one another to collect the highest points on the leaderboard and win prizes.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centres in 14 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of market-leading products and services, including Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite, Live Dealer Casino and VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments