NetEnt and Ve joint venture signs Mr Green to media buying services partnership

NetEnt, the leading provider of digital gaming solutions, and Ve Global (Ve), a marketing technology business that operates from product discovery through to purchase, have signed Mr Green to the companies’ pioneering igaming media buying programme.

Multi-award-winning Mr Green, which offers online casino, sportsbook and live casino in 13 countries, is the latest operator to benefit from the partnership, which is the largest data-collaboration of its type in the industry.

The NetEnt and Ve-powered services will enable Mr Green to be more accurate and precise in its marketing activities, thanks to a first-to-market programmatic solution. It combines NetEnt’s global data with Ve’s Demand Side Platform (DSP), to improve online player acquisition and retention through greater personalisation and targeting.

Oskar Mühlbach, MD of Mr Green subsidiary Green Media, said: “NetEnt and Ve’s media buying programme has the potential to be a true game-changer for online marketing in the igaming industry. We are excited by the opportunities and efficiencies it will bring to our business.”

Speaking ahead of ICE, Morten Tonnesen, CEO at Ve Global, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mr Green, as customers in a growing community that’s dedicated to a consumer-first approach within the iGaming industry. As a highly innovative casino operator, Mr Green and its leadership, have already led the charge on a number of technological fronts, and their commitment to improving customer journeys puts them at the forefront of the industry.”

Henrik Fagerlund, Chief Product Officer of NetEnt, said: “NetEnt and Ve are disrupting media buying strategies for online casino and, as an operator renowned for its innovation and ambition, Mr Green is perfectly placed to maximise the benefits. The programme will bring instant improvements across customer acquisition costs, retention rates and brand awareness.”

NetEnt and Ve will officially launch their media buying services to the international iGaming industry on NetEnt’s stand (N3-242) at ICE Totally Gaming (February 6-8, 2018) at ExCeL, London.

