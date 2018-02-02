Magnet Gaming hunts for further growth with iforium deal

PRESS RELEASES

Supplier’s full suite of slots titles made available to casino content aggregator

London, 2nd Feburary, 2017 – Leading slots provider Magnet Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its full suite of content to casino aggregator Iforium via its Gameflex platform.

The aggregator and its network of operators will have full access to the specialist provider’s full suite of titles, as it bids to further its growth in the industry.

The partnership will see new releases such as Treasure Coast and Haunted House made available by the Danish provider, as well as classic titles like Fish Tank and Gold Rush.

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Game Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “We are always looking to push and grow Magnet as a brand as we become a force in the gaming industry.

“Our deal with Iforium will help us do exactly that and we know our slots will be popular among both operators and players alike. We look forward to a long relationship with them.”

Phil Parry, Iforium CEO, added: “The launch of Magnet Gaming on Gameflex is yet another important milestone for our platform.

“The quality of the content from Magnet Gaming is clear and it’s been a pleasure dealing with their excellent team to ensure a swift integration.

“I am confident our Gameflex operators will reap the benefit of adopting these new games from Magnet Gaming.”

Magnet Gaming, which is based in Aalborg, Denmark, holds a number of licences that allow direct integrations with operators.

Its games are also available via Microgaming’s Quickfire, NYX’s OGS, EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine, and iSoftBet’s GAP distribution platforms.

Founded in 2014, the company’s goal is to develop attractive slot machines in HTML5 that are designed to deliver a great gaming experience on multiple devices.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview with Thomas Nielsen please contact Robin Hutchison at Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or robin@squareintheair.com

