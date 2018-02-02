BitStarz starts accepting Bitcoin Cash

BITCOIN

Another day, another notch on the belt for Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The popular cryptocurrency has now been added to the list of acceptable digital currency by BitStarz Casino, the gambling platform that offers both real-money and free-to-play gambling options. The move marks another first for the site that opened its doors last year.

BitStarz has joined the growing list of platforms that accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The site already accepts deposits through standard currencies as well as legacy Bitcoin or SegWit1x (BTC). The acceptance of cryptocurrencies is a continued push by the poker platform to appeal to a wide range of gamblers from all around the globe.

The fact that BitStarz moved so quickly to accept BCH, which was recently picked up on Coinbase, shows the rapidly growing popularity of the coin. BCH has only been around for a few months, but its increased block size and lower transaction fees are driving forces behind its expansive growth. BCH, considered as the true remaining Bitcoin as intended by the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper, currently leads the race among digital currencies wishing to become a true competitor against both PayPal and Visa for making payments.

In addition to Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin has also been added to the list at BitStarz.

Gamblers looking for a little action have many options through BitStarz. There are a number of slot machines to choose from, as well as many table games. Poker, Baccarat, Blackjack, Punto Blanco and Roulette are just a few of the 23 table games that are available. The site also hosts live tournament action through its Slot Wars and Table Wars competitions.

While BitStarz has continuously appeared in the forefront of cryptocurrency-based gambling, it also accepts payments in many other currencies. Aside from cryptocurrencies, BitStarz players can also make deposits using the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Australian dollar and even the Ruble, among others.

