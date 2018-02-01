PokerStars issues $30K bluff challenge to players

POKER

In poker, there’s a simple adage—your opponent’s either bluffing or he’s not.

Poker aficionados who think they know how to read their opponents’ faces and body language will now have the chance to put their ability to the test. PokerStars has launched its Truth or Bluff challenge, which offers up to $30,000 for those that think they have the right stuff.

In order to compete, players have to watch a video posted on Twitter and determine if Dutch poker pro Fatima Moreira de Melo is being honest in a face-off against her tough opponent, Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu. If she is, the player would send a Twitter response of ‘truth;’ otherwise, tweeting a quick ‘bluff’ is all that’s necessary. The tweet should be accompanied with the hashtag #PlatinumPass and the user’s screen name.

There are no limits on how many times players can make a run at the game, and participation is free. The first video is already up and can be found here. There will be new challenges posted by PokerStars on Twitter every week, and answers must be submitted before the Thursday of that week. A test video is available on PokerStars’ Facebook page, and pits Negreanu against Liv Boeree.

Win or lose, all participants will receive a PokerStars freeroll tournament invitation scheduled for March 4. Three or more correct answers results in added chips to the stack for the freeroll. The freeroll winner will pick up a $31,000 Platinum Pass. Additional prizes worth $5,000 are also ready to be handed out.

PokerStars has 300 Platinum Passes up for grabs throughout the year. Each pass gives the recipient entry into the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC), the largest $25,000 buy-in tournament to date. The PSPC is scheduled for action prior to the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure in the Bahamas in January 2019. The Platinum Pass also covers accommodations at the Atlantis Resort for the event and about $2,000 for travel and other expenses.

The prize pool for the PSPC is estimated to be around $9 million, and PokerStars is also adding on an additional $2 million to cover part of the travel and expenses for some players.

