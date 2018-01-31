Tom Horn agree jumpman gaming deal

PRESS RELEASES

Host of games to be integrated with UK specialist

Malta, 31st January 2018 – Slots provider Tom Horn Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its games to Jumpman Gaming.

Slots including Monster Madness, Don Juan’s Peppers and Blackbeard’s Quest will be made available to the specialist UK casino platform provider.

Ondrej Lapides, CEO at Tom Horn Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to be integrating with Jumpman Gaming as we continue to cement our position as a leading provider in the gaming industry.

“Our UK licence has opened the door for us to work with a number of new igaming companies, and we couldn’t be happier that Jumpman Gaming is one of them.”

Jumpman Gaming, added: “Tom Horn Gaming have quickly become one of the industry’s most trusted providers and we are over the moon to have agreed a deal with them.

“Their games will be going live in the coming weeks and they are sure to prove popular with players who love the top-quality graphics and sounds on offer, as well as the variety of titles.”

Tom Horn Gaming is a leading casino software supplier with an extensive portfolio of titles. It recently gained a UK licence and has signed a number of deals with leading operators in the last few months.

The Tom Horn Gaming team will be attending ICE 2018 in London, demonstrating their games on stand N7-410.

For more information about this release or to schedule an interview with Ondrej Lapides please contact Square in the Air on enquiries@squareintheair.com or 00 203 586 8272

About Tom Horn Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming is an omni-channel software supplier with a rich portfolio of casino games. This includes an extensive collection of cross-platform video slots, available on mobile, desktop and terminal. Their content boasts a multitude of features and promotional tools, as well as a wide variety of themes. It also offers eye-catching graphics and engaging maths models, which have been carefully developed to suit players in international markets. The company’s considerable experience in both the online and land-based environment, allows them to deliver highly-engaging and commercially successful content that players want to play. For more information visit: www.tomhorngaming.com

