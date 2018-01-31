Booming Games gears up for a Golden 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Slot specialist to introduce new title and an ambitious growth plan at ICE 2018

31 January, 2018 (Press Release): Leading slot developer Booming Games is targeting new markets and further growth this year after a landmark 2017.

The company has established deals with major operators such as Betsson Group, Vera&John, BetClic Everest and Aspire Global over the last 12 months.

It enhanced its portfolio with the release of a number of slots, including additions to its acclaimed Neon Signature Series.

Booming Games reached out to new markets after being certified to operate in both Italy and Denmark and bolstered its team with the recruitment of several accomplished industry experts.

The company is now targeting new horizons in 2018 and will give a glimpse of its ambitious plans when it unveils its brand-new flagship release, Golden Royals, at next month’s ICE Totally Gaming event in London.

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games, said: “This will be another huge year for Booming Games, and we are delighted to be entering two highly attractive markets in Italy and Denmark, with our existing and future partners.”

“2018 forecasts further partnerships, continued growth, attainment of additional gaming licences, and of course, plenty more outstanding titles.”

Booming Games is eager to meet new clients and catch up with its valued partners at ICE Totally Gaming from February 6-8.

Those who visit the company at stand N3-336 can enjoy a drink at the Bitcoin Bar and be entertained by Booming Games’ portfolio, including their new title Golden Royals.

The new slot presents revolutionary new features and unparalleled functionality, pushing the boundaries of what is expected from gaming content.

“Golden Royals will prove it is the king of slots in 2018,” added Niehusen. “Boasting the great gameplay and audio and visual standards that the sector has come to expect from Booming Games.”

Booming Games will be exhibiting on stand N3-336 at ICE Totally Gaming 2018 from February 6-8

About Booming Games

Booming Games is a premium supplier of high-end game content to online operators around the world. For further information on their products and services please visit http://www.booming-games.com.

For more information contact:

Lyceum Media

prteam@lyceummedia.com

