Bede continues to add quality content to PLAY with Playson deal

31st January, 2018 – Bede Gaming, an award-winning supplier of software to the online gaming industry, has announced that it has signed a deal to offer Playson’s gaming content on PLAY, its content aggregator and marketing tool.

Playson provides more than 40 omni-channel HTML5 titles, this deal will see them become available to all Bede’s operator partners once they’ve integrated with PLAY, including their most popular titles such as, Fireworks Master, Clover Tales and Viking Gods: Thor & Loki.

Michael Brady, CEO of Bede Gaming, said: “Playson games are known for their high-quality graphics and superb game play, they will be a fantastic addition to PLAY.

“Our aim with PLAY is to be the leading content aggregator with a broad range of titles, across all verticals that do not sacrifice on quality.

“Playson games are strong performers and we look forward to seeing them available to our clients.”

Adam Daniel, MD at Playson, said: “Playson is committed to producing high quality games worldwide, and this agreement with Bede will see our games reach new audiences.

“By adding our content to Bede PLAY, Playson games will reach a wide range of respected and innovative operators without the need for individual integrations.

“We look forward to continuing to build a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Bede.”

Bede’s platforms offer completely flexible gaming solutions with robust security measures, and is fast establishing itself as the first-choice option for innovative operators globally.

Founded in 2012, Bede Gaming employs the latest in modern technology to provide a secure, high-quality gaming platform.

About Bede Gaming

Bede Gaming is a leading supplier of software to the online gaming industry, powering some of the biggest brands globally. The platform provider works in regulated markets and processes tens of millions of transactions per month.

The Bede platform is flexible, scalable, modular and fully open meaning operators can integrate any third-party software required into the platform or use its bespoke solutions. Bede’s platform also integrates into land based systems, offering operators a genuine omni-channel convergence solution.

Bede Gaming, which is headquartered in Newcastle upon-Tyne, in the heart of the north-east of England, UK, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is an approved supplier of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

